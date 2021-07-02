SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 164.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,023 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $33.64 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of -0.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.