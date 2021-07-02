The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 760,661 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,226,000 after acquiring an additional 135,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

