SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 199,481 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.61% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,863,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EZA opened at $48.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.17.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

