Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

