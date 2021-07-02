Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading Up 17% This Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $395,042.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.33 or 0.00668474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,087.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,407,760 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CGGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.