Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta Sells 45,000 Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Stock

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.07), for a total value of A$67,275.00 ($48,053.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

