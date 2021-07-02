8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 14,023 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $389,418.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36.

On Monday, June 21st, Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $73,157.49.

On Monday, April 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $43,456.31.

On Friday, April 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 77 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $2,581.81.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $27.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.