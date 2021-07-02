8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 14,023 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $389,418.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36.
- On Monday, June 21st, Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $73,157.49.
- On Monday, April 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $43,456.31.
- On Friday, April 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 77 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $2,581.81.
Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $27.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
