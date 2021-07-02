Phala.Network Achieves Market Cap of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00052867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.00669470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 10,706.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

