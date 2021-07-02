Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Purchases A$35,700.00 in Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) insider Ian Kadish acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$35,700.00 ($25,500.00).
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.
About Teaminvest Private Group
