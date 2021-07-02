15,900 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.