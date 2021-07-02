AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,753 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of SON opened at $66.68 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.