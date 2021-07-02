AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,464 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

