JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 201.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

JBGS opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

