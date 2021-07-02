Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 52,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 88.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.