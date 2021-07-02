Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Roth Capital

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

FC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

