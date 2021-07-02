Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Raised to $14.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.37% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

MAXN opened at $20.70 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $706.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

