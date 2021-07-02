Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $45,548.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $764,634.83 and approximately $45,548.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,206,841 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

