Uranium Royalty’s (UROY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.70 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Uranium Royalty from C$3.15 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROY opened at $3.00 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

