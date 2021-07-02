Barclays PLC Acquires 65,173 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303,914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $23,377,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.