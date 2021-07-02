Barclays PLC Raises Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of LCI Industries worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.75.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

