Barclays PLC Buys 39,708 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 268.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 141.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 26.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $99.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

