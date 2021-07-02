CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 58.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

