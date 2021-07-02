Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Raises Dividend to GBX 31 Per Share

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 858 ($11.21) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 794.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Polar Capital has a one year low of GBX 436.03 ($5.70) and a one year high of GBX 869 ($11.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £858.98 million and a P/E ratio of 19.56.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider John Mansell sold 426,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £3,200,745 ($4,181,793.83). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.48), for a total value of £1,203,000 ($1,571,727.20). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 658,766 shares of company stock worth $501,136,500.

About Polar Capital

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.