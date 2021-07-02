Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 289.58 ($3.78). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71), with a volume of 323,792 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.34. The stock has a market cap of £621.36 million and a P/E ratio of 73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

In related news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 28,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £67,855.96 ($88,654.25).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

