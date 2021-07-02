Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.59. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.42, with a volume of 7,811 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$409.19 million and a PE ratio of 12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.74.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$118.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.89%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

