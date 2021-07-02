Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of RNP opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $27.54.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.