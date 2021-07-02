VanEck Vectors MSCI World ex Australia Quality ETF (ASX:QUAL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

VanEck Vectors MSCI World ex Australia Quality ETF (ASX:QUAL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors MSCI World ex Australia Quality ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.35.

