Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.58

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.5807 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

