Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 149.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rexnord by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $199,810.38. Insiders sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

