Barclays PLC Acquires 185,772 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 148.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Columbia Property Trust worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CXP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

NYSE:CXP opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.97. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.