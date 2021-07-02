Barclays PLC Buys 256,236 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 161.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,236 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.