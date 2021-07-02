Edgeless Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $460,258.68 and $48.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00052867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.00669470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 10,706.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.