Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alsea in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71. Alsea has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

