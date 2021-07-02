Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alsea in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Alsea alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71. Alsea has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.