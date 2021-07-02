Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAGKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

SAGKF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

