Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.77% from the stock’s previous close.
HROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
Harrow Health stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.91. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Harrow Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
