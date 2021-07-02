Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.77% from the stock’s previous close.

HROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.91. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Harrow Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Harrow Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.