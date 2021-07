James (Jim) Simpson Buys 87,800 Shares of Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) insider James (Jim) Simpson acquired 87,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,389.00 ($15,992.14).

James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, James (Jim) Simpson acquired 300,000 shares of Peel Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,800.00 ($59,142.86).

On Wednesday, May 26th, James (Jim) Simpson purchased 358,393 shares of Peel Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$112,535.40 ($80,382.43).

On Wednesday, May 12th, James (Jim) Simpson purchased 253,106 shares of Peel Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,542.03 ($46,101.45).

About Peel Mining

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in the Cobar Region of New South Wales, Australia. It explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. The company's principal projects include the Wagga Tank project located to the south of Cobar; the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 80 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales; and the Cobar Superbasin project located in the Cobar Basin.

