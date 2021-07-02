Short Interest in AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Drops By 28.1%

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 412,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,963.0 days.

Shares of ARHUF stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. AAK AB has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including functional cocoa butter and cocoa butter alternatives, as well as specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

