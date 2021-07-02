Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NYSE RRC opened at $16.82 on Friday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

