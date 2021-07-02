BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Director Richard Cavanagh Sells 626 Shares

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Director Richard Cavanagh sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $10,197.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.