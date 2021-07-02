BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Director Richard Cavanagh Sells 626 Shares

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Director Richard Cavanagh sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $10,197.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $16.65.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
