UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 23,562 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of SBA Communications worth $142,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $297,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $320.04 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

