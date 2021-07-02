UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,451,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $128,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Snap by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock valued at $246,878,968 in the last three months.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.