UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 14,319 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.64% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $133,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $211,338,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after buying an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $363.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.84 and a 12 month high of $364.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

