Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KFY stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.83.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.