Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 573,000 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.50% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NYSE NEX opened at $5.11 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

