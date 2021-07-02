Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $20.41 Million in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 371,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,407,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

NYSE:MC opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $5,154,664. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.