112,714 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

Shares of AVB opened at $210.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $216.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.