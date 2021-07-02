Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $303.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $316.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

