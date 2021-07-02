UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,410 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of General Dynamics worth $124,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $188.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.93. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

