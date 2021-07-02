Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $111,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $309,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Roku by 976.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,775 shares of company stock valued at $70,855,001 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $435.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 572.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.35. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.