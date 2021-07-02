UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $117 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,053,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,133 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of KE worth $116,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in KE by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

